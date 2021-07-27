Minister launches ambitious projects on whistle-stop tour of Co Carlow

SOME of the most innovative and ambitious projects undertaken in Carlow recently were given a deserved spotlight as minister Heather Humphreys visited the Barrowside county last Thursday.

The minister for rural and community development was in Carlow to open a number of rural development projects, while also announcing funding for digital hubs as part of a nationwide tour to promote ***Our Rural Future***, the government’s new rural development strategy.

The plan aims to revitalise towns and villages, to promote remote working and to ensure balanced regional development.

One of the minister’s first engagements was at Enterprise House in Carlow town, where she announced €8.8 million in funding under the Connected Hubs scheme. This funding will benefit 117 projects across the country, with six broadband connection points in Carlow to receive a total of €103,320 to facilitate remote working.

Speaking at the connected hubs announcement, the minister said: “The investment announced today will provide an increased number of families and individuals with the option to live and work in our rural communities.

“Remote working from hubs and broadband connection points, supported by this funding, will also benefit local economies and assist in reducing our carbon emissions.”

The minister was kept busy on her whistle-stop tour with a series of launches. Minister Humphreys

launched the Love Carlow website. The Love Carlow project received €23,735 under the Accelerated Town and Village Fund. The ‘Taste in Carlow’ discovery trail was also launched. The trail had received €31,545 under the Accelerated Town and village fund.

Speaking at the launch of the Taste in Carlow Discovery Trail, minister Humphreys said: “The Taste in Carlow Discovery Trail is about creating authentic experiences that will promote the food and drink businesses in the area. I was delighted that my department was able to support the initiative through the Accelerated Town and Village measure because we want to support businesses in our hospitality sector as they reopen.

“After meeting some of the businesses that are working with the county council on this initiative, I know they can deliver top-class food and hospitality to locals and visitors alike.”

Commenting on the project, Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council, said:

“Carlow has the potential to become a real foodie destination with a wide range of food and drink producers. However, Carlow has been somewhat overlooked for its food production story and this project aims to address the gaps to promoting Co Carlow’s food, drink and hospitality offering”.

Later, the minister visited Ballon Enterprise Centre to see the local heritage trail and interactive map. The scheme had received €119,040 support through the Town and Village funding stream.

Minister Humphreys also turned the sod at the site where a memorial will be placed to John Tyndall, the distinguished Leighlinbridge-born scientist. This project received €99,964 under the Town and Village scheme. Ballinkillen Community Centre and Community Café and Myshall Parish Hall were also visited. The concluding event of the minister’s busy day was the official opening of Borris Viaduct project.

She said: “It is wonderful to be able to officially open the Borris Railway Viaduct project, which received €654,820 funding under my department’s Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

“The viaduct is now safer and more accessible to visitors and links Borris to its other amenities. The facility can be used for walking and cycling and is a major tourist attraction for the Borris area, one of the key tourism centres in the south of the county and a gateway to the Blackstairs Mountain region.”

The minister continued: “I want to congratulate the local authority and its partners Borris Tidy Towns, Fáilte Ireland, Carlow Tourism and County Carlow Chamber of Commerce CLG; they have really delivered for their community.”

“A bridge to the past and a link to the future” is how of Carlow County Council cathaoirleach cllr Fintan Phelan described the project. He said: “I’d personally like to thank the minister and her officials for the support of this project and for the project team and local contractors, who worked with us to develop this project.”