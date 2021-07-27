Passenger Locator Form upgraded to tie in with Digital Covid Cert

The Passenger Locator Form for people arriving into the State from overseas has been updated to support the implementation of the Digital Covid Certificate which was adopted on July 19th.

The cert, which shows a passenger has been fully vaccinated, recently recovered from Covid, or supplied a negative PCR test in the previous 72 hours, has facilitated the resumption of non-essential international travel within the EU.

The changes to the Passenger Locator Form will capture this information from the passenger’s digital cert, aimed at ensuring travellers have a clearer understanding of what documentation is accepted “to avoid public health restrictions upon arrival to Ireland”.

The Department of Health confirmed the form, which must now be completed online prior to travel, will have a new visual layout to streamline the user experience and a one-time passcode will be sent to the phone number supplied in order to verify the number.

The passenger will be required to declare what documentation they hold, such as proof of vaccination or recovery, while those exempt from testing/quarantine requirements will be able to declare their exemption on the form.

A new field will also be included for listing the details of travellers under the age of 18, which will be contained on the accompanying adult’s form.

The department confirmed Passenger Locator Forms completed using the old system will continue to be accepted until August 8th.