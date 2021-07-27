Register of electors needs urgent update

By Suzanne Pender

DEAD people, duplications and incorrect addresses are dotted throughout Co Carlow’s register of electors, a recent meeting of Carlow County Council heard. Cllr William Paton called for an accurate register of electors, pointing out the many inaccuracies are on the current list. He said it was a matter that needed consultation at national level.

“There are so many dead people, people who don’t live in the estate they are listed in … so many duplications,” stated cllr Paton.

Senior executive Eamonn Brophy said that if there are amendments to be made to the Co Carlow register of electors, he advised the public to email [email protected]. “We accept the register is outdated,” said Mr Brophy, who added that an electoral bill is currently going through the Oireachtas and will hopefully be passed by the end of the year. This change would allow for a rolling register, which would facilitate online registrations and updates.

“I would be hopeful that when that legislation is passed we would have a register of electors that’s more fit for purpose,” said Mr Brophy. He added that the use of Eircodes or PPS numbers would avoid duplications in the future.