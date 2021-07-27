TikTok to open Dublin cybersecurity centre with 50 new jobs

By Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

TikTok is to open a new cybersecurity centre in Ireland as part of efforts to “stay ahead of next-generation security threats”.

The social media giant has announced Dublin will be the first location of what it calls regional fusion centres around the world, to help the company respond to security incidents in real time, 24 hours a day.

The centre is set to create more than 50 new jobs in security, privacy and policy.

The platform’s chief security officer, Roland Cloutier, said the centres were the next step for TikTok to ensure security is “built-in from the start”.

“When people use TikTok, we know they’re entrusting us with their data, and we take our duty to protect that data very seriously,” he said.

“Our global security organisation operates a ‘follow the sun’ approach so that people on teams around the world are always focused on protecting people’s information – and ensuring that our next-generation entertainment platform can anticipate and stay ahead of next-generation security threats.”

Mr Cloutier said the Dublin site will “advance our on-platform threat discovery to protect our community; accelerate the delivery of next-generation cyber-threat monitoring, and assemble cyber investigations and working groups to tackle digital crime”.

He added that while these latest security efforts will be led out of a centre in the US, the Irish centre will play a “critical role” in helping the platform “identify, evaluate and eliminate risks” to the platform and its users.

The video-sharing giant already has a number of other centres based in Ireland, including a trust and safety hub and a transparency and accountability centre.