Walk-in vaccination centres to open this weekend as Niac recommends vaccines for young teens

The first walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centres in the country are to open this weekend, the Taoiseach has confirmed.

The news comes as the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) have recommended that the vaccine rollout be extended to children aged between 12-15, as reported by The Irish Times.

Speaking on his way into today’s Cabinet meeting, Micheál Martin said the focus has now turned to getting young people vaccinated, with full details of the walk-in centres expected to be announced by the HSE later, according to the Irish Examiner.

“I think it has been a very effective programme so far – but we want to encourage high participation rates now among the remaining age cohorts,” Mr Martin said.

“To that extent, the HSE will be adding walk-in vaccination centres over the bank holiday weekend to facilitate further vaccination among 16, 17, 18 year-olds onwards in particular,” he added.

Niac decision

After considering international data on the vaccination of younger people, Niac is understood to have recommended to the Government that all children in the 12-15 age group should be offered the vaccine.

The consent of a guardian will be required for a child to receive the shot, with appointments hoped to start “as soon as possible”.

The Cabinet will now discuss Niac’s recommendation.

Also up for consideration today is the prospect of increasing the number of people permitted to attend a wedding from 50 to 100, with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly indicating the increase may go ahead.

On Monday, the Department of Health confirmed 1,345 new cases of Covid-19 with 87 per cent of cases recorded among people under the age of 45.