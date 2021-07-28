Burst water mains leave 50,000 people without supply in Co Kerry

  • Home >
Wednesday, July 28, 2021

About 50,000 people in Co Kerry are without water after two burst water mains cut supplies to Tralee and Killarney along with surrounding areas.

A burst main to the Central Regional Water Supply Scheme on Tuesday evening affected the greater Tralee area.

It was reported at 5pm and repaired at 2am, but was followed by a further mains break to the scheme on Wednesday morning. It is expected to cause disruption to supply throughout Wednesday.

Impacted areas include Tralee, Killarney, Castleisland, Farranfore-Firies and Ballymacelligott.

The incident occurred from a breakage of a 700mm trunk water main from the treatment plant to the Sheheree reservoir.

July and August are the busiest months of the year in tourism for Co Kerry.

A water tanker will be present in the county later on Wednesday. The details will be supplied by Kerry County Council later.

