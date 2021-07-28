Contents of Bill Cullen’s former home sold at auction

Sarah Slater

The auctioning off of the contents of the former home of The Apprentice TV stars Bill Cullen and Jackie Levin made over €100,000 more than expected.

Up to 650 items from Osberstown House in Kildare were auctioned off on Tuesday, following instruction by the current owners. The items included pieces of art, antiques, memorabilia and home decor.

The seven-bedroom country house on the outskirts of Naas, Co Kildare dates back to the 18th century.

George Mealy, director of Fonsie Mealy auctioneers based in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, said: “The sale realised just over €370,000 on the hammer. There was huge interest from here and abroad in a lot of the items.”

The total number of items had been expected to fetch €250,000.

The luxury 43-room property, which has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms has been on the market for the past two years. It was bought in the 1990s by the couple who carefully restored the house, with the sale also including 17 acres.

Mr Mealy added: “The top priced item, was lot 114 – the Kingsale Hounds. A massive pair of recumbent Great Danes, which are a limited edition and they realised €5,800.

“Lot 240, the Eamon O’Doherty, designed Anna Livia’ a bronze maquette of the statue inspired by James Joyce, which made €4,400 and also a massive pair of terracotta coloured composition stone Garden Urns which reached €4,200.”

Bill (79) and Jackie’s (74) former home is still listed by Goffs property as ‘price on application’, but the original cost was understood to be €2 million.

Osberstown House is a three-storey over basement period house built around 1795. The property comes complete with its own ballroom, gym, and wine cellar. There is also a billiard rooms, walled garden and a tree lined avenue leading up to the property.

In 1986, Mr Cullen took over the franchise for Renault car distribution. This company became known as the Glencullen Group and the Renault distribution arm became known as Glencullen Distributors.

Turnover of the business grew to €350 million at its peak, but fell dramatically to record losses in 2008.

The Renault Ireland operation was taken into direct control by Renault SAS in 2006.