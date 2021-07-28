Further education course begins in September

By Suzanne Pender

ST Catherine’s Community Services Centre is offering you the opportunity to make a start on your journey to further education or employment. The Learning for Everyday Life Course 2021 is due to start in September and is now taking names of people who might be interested.

If you can answer yes to any of the following questions and you have less than a leaving certificate level of education and/or are in receipt of social welfare payment, this could be the course for you.

Have you always wanted to improve your level of education?

Do you want to get out and meet new people?

Would you like to gain new skills?

Are you looking for the first step to enter the workforce?

Would you like to build your confidence and self-esteem?

The course will be held in St Catherine’s Community Services Centre from Monday to Friday, 9.45am to 1pm, and will run until March 2022. The course is QQI Level 3 accredited and includes the following subjects: communications, mathematics, word processing, personal effectiveness, career planning and office procedures.

The course will be delivered using tutors experienced in adult and community education using a student-centred, holistic approach. Help with childcare can be provided as well as other supports, including one-to-one support, mentoring, information and guidance, which will be an integral part of the course.

KCETB Carlow Adult Educational Guidance and Information Service provide one-to-one guidance on progression options.

This course is co-funded by the BTEI Community Strand through KCETB and supported by the Carlow Adult Information and Guidance Service.

For further information or to apply, please contact Andrea Dalton on 059 9138706 or [email protected]