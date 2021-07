Gardaí have attended a property in Dublin after a suspicious device was discovered.

After receiving reports of the device on Wednesday afternoon, officers attended the scene at Woodbine Drive, Raheny.

A statement from Gardaí confirmed the area was cordoned off and the army EOD was requested.

“An examination of the device by the EOD discovered the device was non-viable,” the statement added.

Inquiries into the matter are said to be ongoing.