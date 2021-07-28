Gardaí investigate alleged rape of Defence Forces member at quarantine hotel

A criminal investigation has begun into the alleged rape of a member of the Defence Forces at a hotel used for the mandatory quarantine of new arrivals into the State.

The female member of the Defence Forces has made a complaint to the Garda, which was now being investigated.

The Defence Forces, members of which are involved in operating the system, said it was aware of an alleged incident that recently took place at a hotel being used for mandatory quarantine.

In reply to queries from The Irish Times, Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said: “Gardaí are investigating an allegation of an assault at a south city centre hotel. Investigations are ongoing.”

The complainant has made an allegation of rape, alleging the attack occurred on Monday night. The complaint was made to the Garda early on Tuesday.

Full criminal investigation

Garda investigators have begun a full criminal investigation into the complaint and have visited the hotel in question to gather evidence.

An area of the hotel was sealed off for examination, CCTV was sought from the hotel and people who were on the premises at the time have been spoken to.

Gardaí were expected to carry out further interviews and gather statements in coming days. No arrests had been made late on Tuesday night.

It is understood the female Defence Forces member who made the complaint, and other military personnel, were at the hotel as part of their work on the hotel quarantining system.

“As the matter is the subject of an ongoing Garda investigation, it is inappropriate and not possible for us to comment any further,” a spokesman for the Defence Forces told The Irish Times.