Has Carlow town taken outdoor dining funding from Borris?

By Suzanne Pender

BORRIS feels short-changed to the tune of €40,000 in what the town thought was a 50/50 spilt with Carlow town.

At the recent meeting, members discussed an allocation of €200,000 for outdoor dining awarded to Carlow town and Borris in recent weeks. Senior executive Orla Barrett stated that €133,000 was allocated to Lower Tullow Street, Carlow for outdoor dining infrastructure outside four premises in the area and a further €61,000 to Borris for outdoor dining at three hospitality premises.

However, cllr Willie Quinn voiced his objection to the breakdown of the allocation, stating: “That’s not the amount of money Borris was supposed to get – it was supposed to be an equal amount for both areas.”

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman said that he expected a “12-week lead-in time for materials for outdoor dining” in these areas, adding that Fáilte Ireland was involved in the selection of the towns and areas. He added that the council had worked with the business community in both areas and he spoke to a number of operators, adding that “some were for, some against” and there were concerns about matters such as parking.

“We were told €100,000 for Carlow, €100,000 for Borris … Borris is now getting less, and I want to know why was this done; €200,000 in total and 50% each, that’s what we were told,” insisted cllr Quinn.

Cllr John Pender welcomed the funding for both towns, adding “more luck to them”, but asked if Tullow businesses could also be supported to establish outdoor dining in the town’s square.

“I know DTA and a number of businesses in Tullow were anxious to establish outdoor dining there and I’m asking if anything can be done to facilitate businesses in Tullow and enhance the town’s square. It’s something a number of businesses want in the town,” said cllr Pender.

Mr O’Gorman replied that €30,000 was allocated to Tullow for seating or dining at the Riverwalk and that would be put in place over the summer months. Cllr Pender replied that, while welcome, he would also urge the council to support the work of DTA and Tullow businesses to establish outdoor dining in the square.

In relation to Borris, Mr O’Gorman stated that costings were done for both projects in Borris and Carlow town by the QS and these were the costings reached for each project.

“It’s outside four premises in Carlow, three in Borris, so perhaps that’s the difference and it is just a monetary issue. That’s what we put forward, and that’s what we got” said Mr O’Gorman.

Mr O’Gorman also confirmed that the council had spoken to businesses in Tullow regarding outdoor dinning and had granted a licence to two premises in the town.