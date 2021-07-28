Status yellow weather warning in place for entire country

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Met Éireann has put in place a status yellow weather warning for the entire country as of lunchtime on Wednesday.

The rain and thunderstorm warning came into effect shortly after 1pm and is due to remain until 7am on Thursday.

A similar warning is also in place for five counties in the North, with Fermanagh being the only county excluded.

The forecaster is predicting “widespread showers and thunderstorms, with longer spells of rain at times.”

Met Éireann said there is also potential for localised flooding, especially in the northwest.

This weekend is expected to be cloudy with scattered showers across the country. Sunday is looking to be the drier of the two days, with highest temperatures due to be in the region of 15-20 degrees.

