Walk-in vaccinations at IT Carlow

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

A Covid vaccination facility in full swing

Carlow people over the age of 16 will be able to get walk-in vaccinations this bank holiday weekend.

IT Carlow is one of a number of vaccination centres nationally that will allow allow walk-in vaccinations on certain days and times without an appointment. Walk-ins can attend IT Carlw on Saturday 31 July 2pm-4.15pm and Monday 2 August 9.15am-12.15pm and 1.15pm 4.15pm. The mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, will be offered to those in attendance.

This only applies to people who are having their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and are aged 16 or over.

There is no need to register online but people will need to supply a PPS number, phone number, email and photo ID.

Filed under:

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Car damaged in Tinnahinch

Wednesday, 28/07/21 - 5:38pm

Teenage hurler collapses during U15 county final

Wednesday, 28/07/21 - 5:31pm

Further education course begins in September

Wednesday, 28/07/21 - 5:00pm

Similar Articles

1,386 more Covid cases reported on Friday

Friday, 23/07/21 - 5:10pm

Spike of Covid cases in Carlow town and surrounds

Thursday, 22/07/21 - 9:13pm

Walk-ins welcome at Tullow Covid test centre

Wednesday, 09/06/21 - 8:10pm