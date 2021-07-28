Walk-in vaccinations at IT Carlow

Carlow people over the age of 16 will be able to get walk-in vaccinations this bank holiday weekend.

IT Carlow is one of a number of vaccination centres nationally that will allow allow walk-in vaccinations on certain days and times without an appointment. Walk-ins can attend IT Carlw on Saturday 31 July 2pm-4.15pm and Monday 2 August 9.15am-12.15pm and 1.15pm 4.15pm. The mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, will be offered to those in attendance.

This only applies to people who are having their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and are aged 16 or over.

There is no need to register online but people will need to supply a PPS number, phone number, email and photo ID.