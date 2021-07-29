Death notices and funeral announcements

Margaret (Marguerite) Byrne (née Doyle)

Corries, Bagenalstown, Carlow, Berkshire, England, Former Brigidine nun and formerly of Corries, Bagenalstown,Co. Carlow, peacefully on February 12th, 2021 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, England after a short illness bravely borne.

Margaret will be deeply missed by her beloved husband Jim (formerly of Tullow), devoted sister of James Doyle, Corries, Jo Kinsella, Ballinabrannagh, Mary Scott, Rathdowney & Phil Loughnane, Timahoe, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, adored aunt to her 11 nieces & nephews and 11 great-nieces & great-nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

May Margaret’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Margaret’s Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, July 29 July at 11am in Saint Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, followed by burial in Lismaconly Cemetery, Myshall.

Allison Black

Kilcotty, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Carlow

ormerly Hacketstown, Co. Carlow and Coventry, England.

Deeply regretted by her husband Denis. Beloved mother of Sharon & Philip. Sadly missed by her husband, daughter, son, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Emma, granddaughters Samantha, Jade-Louise, Jordana, Ciara and Niamh, her seven great-grandchildren, her sister Margo, niece Dawn, nieces, nephews and wider circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Association in Wexford.

Due to Covid restrictions, a private family Mass will take place on Friday in Glenbrien, followed by private cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 2.15pm.

Live streaming of Allison’s funeral Mass on Friday morning may be accessed through the following link:

https://bit.ly/3i9G90x

Live streaming of Allison’s funeral service from Mount Jerome can be accessed through the link below.

https://vimeo.com/event/153499

Andy Kane

Pairc Mhuire, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on July 27th, 2021, at Cork University Hospital. Beloved husband of Mag, much loved father of Aoife, Sinead and Andrew, adored Grandad of Conor and Cormac, sadly missed by his sons-in-law Murt and Mikey. Treasured son of Breda and the late Christy, much loved brother of Mag and Susan, brothers-in-law Tom and Willie. Cherished son-in-law of Margaret and the late Ollie, beloved brother-in-law of Pat, Stephen and Martina. He will be sadly missed by all his aunts, nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins, relatives and friends.

May Andy Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends (Max 50 people) will take place. Removal from Cushen’s Funeral Home, Kilcarrig Street, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, on Saturday, 31 July, to arrive in St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Those who would have liked to attend but who cannot due to restrictions can view Andy’s Mass live at the following link; http://www.bagenalstownparish.ie/.

Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Intensive Care Unit, St. Luke’s Hospital, Co. Kilkenny. The Kane Family would like to sincerely thank you for your understanding at this most difficult time.