Further rise in Covid figures around Carlow town

There has been a further rise of cases of Covid-19 in Carlow town and surrounding areas. There were 99 cases reported in the Carlow Local Electoral Area between 12-26 July. This is up from the previous figure of 66 cases.

In the Tullow LEA, the figure was 49, a reduction of 13 from the previous figure, while 16 cases were reported in the Bagenalstown LEA, an increase of five.

A further 1,361 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

They said that as of 8am today, 160 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and 26 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, said: “We have to continue to drive up vaccination rates as high as possible. The higher we go, the better the protection we have and the sooner we’ll be able to ease more of the economic and social restrictions that still remain in place.”

“Walk-in vaccination centres are opening across the country, anyone over 16 years of age can register for a Covid-19 vaccine. Encourage your friends and family to ensure they get reliable information about the vaccines available here and to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

“For our exhausted healthcare workers, the winter months ahead mean flu, other respiratory infection admissions alongside the backlog of scheduled and unscheduled care that has been disrupted due to Covid-19.”

He said we owe it to them to continue to maintain the basic personal public health protections; manage your contacts, keep distance, wash/sanitize hands regularly, cough/sneeze etiquette and avoid crowds.