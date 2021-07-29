Tile N Style is an expert one-stop shop for all home decorating needs

#TILE N STYLE have just opened a new paint hub in their wonderful shop in Shamrock Business Park, Graiguecullen, making the store a truly go-to destination for all home decorating needs. Owner Bernard Horohan has seen an exponential growth in business over the past 16 months as people focussed their time, energy and resources into their own homes. He decided that he would add to his comprehensive range of tiling and wooden flooring by opening up a paint shop.

“We’ve had an excellent year so we’ve decided to expand. People have been really focussing on their homes since last year and we’ve been here to help them with that,” said Bernard.

Bernard wanted his new venture to stand out from the rest of the crowd, so he brought in The Paint Hub, a Carlow-based wholesaler that specialises in selling high-end paint brands.

One of those brands is Tikkurila, a Scandanavian company that’s used in Sweden and Finland for painting log cabins and any outdoor wooden fencing or furnishings. It’s a tough, high-quality paint that will endure all sorts of weather and will look fantastic for years.

Tile N Style’s new paint department also features Octavia 5, an interior emulsion that covers beautifully and comes in a fantastic range of colours and hues.

They’re also selling a brand called Beyond Paint, which doesn’t need any stripping, sanding or priming and is available in interior and exterior paint.

Indeed, Tile N Style’s new addition has paints for all needs – from the roof to the floor, from concrete to wood and from metal to tiles. If it doesn’t move, there’s a paint in Tile N Style that will cover it!

Not only do they have a wonderful spectrum of paint colours, they also stock gorgeous wallpaper from Sweden and the UK as well as architectual moulding and coving.

The company has also joined forces with local artist Gillian Tierney of Hansel House Design. Gillian’s love for all things art and design has led her to curate her own paint collection which is available in the store.

Another local lady Tile n Style is delighted to support is Gillian Quigley of Hand Paint by Gillian. Gillian has a passion for upcycling and interior design and loves to use the stores paint for her various projects.

Not content with having the best products available, Bernard also recruited two new members of staff to run the new department.

Declan Doran is a well-known face in Carlow’s hospitality sector as he was the bar manager in the Talbot Hotel for years. The Castledermot native had previously worked in the construction industry and always had an eye for interior design. “I’ve always had an interest in interiors and putting colours together. I would have helped my family and friends put rooms together, because it’s something that I really enjoy. I think this job was made for me, really!” said Declan.

Chris Bermingham is the second new staff member who works in the paint department. He has years of experience in the tiling and flooring world because he used to work for the competition! Bernard and he got to know each other through their mutual love of their beloved football club O’Hanrahan’s where Bernard is currently helping to coach the U15’s team and former selector, manager and chairperson. He knew that Chris could bring years of experience and expertise to the role and Chris was delighted with the opportunity to join the Tile N Style team.

Bernard and the Horohan family are well known for their community and charity work and in recent years have raised over €12,500 for the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team. Their latest contribution to the community, with the support of Carlow Town Community First Responders, is the installation of a defribrillator, which is accessible 24/7 outside their store in Shamrock Business Park. “We like to give back to our community; people have been very good to us, so we try to give something back to them,” said Bernard.

Tile N Style continue to go from strength to strength, as the new paint department shows. From bathrooms and floors, from paints and all painting accessories, look no further than Tile N Style. You’ll come for the range of products and you’ll certainly stay for the excellent service!