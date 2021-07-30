Armagh man pleads guilty to handling €100,000 after ATM theft

Eoin Reynolds

A man has pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to possessing or handling more than €100,000 following an ATM theft two years ago.

Niall Finnegan (39) of Cherry Grove, Cullyhanna, Co Armagh was arraigned at the three-judge, non-jury court on Friday morning. He pleaded guilty to one count of committing a serious offence to wit possession of stolen cash for the benefit of, or at the direction of, or in association with, a criminal organisation at The Yard, Tullypole, Moynalty, Co Meath on August 20th, 2019.

Fiona Murphy SC for the Director of Public Prosecutions told presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt that the court could take into account another count of handling or possessing €103,930 knowing, believing, or being reckless as to whether it was the proceeds of criminal conduct on the same date and at the same location.

A further count, which will also be taken into account at sentencing, is for participating in or contributing to the movement of cash in a Toyota Avensis on the same date to facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation while knowing of the existence of the organisation.

Ms Murphy said Finnegan’s bail conditions can be relaxed to allow him to sign on once daily rather than twice and to take a two-week holiday in Ireland in August. His curfew has also been removed.

Mr Justice Hunt remanded Finnegan on the new bail conditions until October 5th, when a sentence hearing will take place.