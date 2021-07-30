Campaign urges Carlow people to shop local

By Elizabeth Lee

A NEW campaign by the Local Enterprise Offices, which was launched this week, is asking consumers in Co Carlow to look local when they are shopping for products, services and experiences this summer. The Look for Local campaign, supported by Enterprise Ireland and the local authorities, aims to raise awareness of the benefit of spending in your local area.

Research that was carried out as part of the first Look for Local campaign, which was run by Local Enterprise Office Carlow in November and December 2020, showed that Irish consumers were 83% more likely to look local for products and services in 2021.

This campaign aims to strengthen that sentiment and to educate consumers on the domino effect that local spending has throughout their community.

Every €10 spent in Carlow on Irish products and services generates more than €40 of benefit to the county in terms of employment.

“Since the onset of Covid-19, the Local Enterprise Offices have been working closely with small businesses across the country to help sustain them with financial supports, training, mentoring and consultancy for all areas of their business. Now it’s our turn as consumers to Look for Local with the economy reopening,” said Carlow County Council cathaoirleach Fintan Phelan.

In 2020, the Local Enterprise Offices approved over 13,000 Trading Online vouchers, which enabled small businesses to set up an internet trading presence. This was up by more than 950% from the previous year (1,218) and helped small businesses to keep the virtual doors open, when the physical ones were shut. Supplemented with training, mentoring, sector and issue-specific consultancy and financial supports, this helped thousands of businesses to continue to trade and sustain themselves ahead of their reopening.

Mayor of Carlow cllr Ken Murnane said: “In Carlow town we have many examples of local family businesses who need our support now and I urge people to consider the power of choosing local and supporting the businesses which provide employment, which is part of the fabric of our rural communities.”

For more information on the campaign go to www.LocalEnterprise.ie/LookforLocal. Agencies, businesses and consumers will also be encouraged to use #LookforLocal on social media to help support the campaign.