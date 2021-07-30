Carlow business awards are back with a bang

THE Carlow Business Awards are returning this year with a theme of resilience and innovation.

The closing date for nominations, which can be made online at www.carlowchamber.com is 6 September. Nominees will be notified on 7 September, while the awards ceremony is set to take place on Thursday 21 October.

There are 18 categories in total, celebrating the best of Carlow business, including four new awards this year. The new Business Supporting Community Award is designed to recognise and highlight the input of businesses in supporting the community. Judges will be looking for evidence of a significant contribution to their community through the pandemic and the impacts of these.

The Best Innovative Dining Experience will recognise new and innovative ways that businesses have created to ensure people can experience dining in a unique and different way. The Research Innovation and Technology Award will celebrate a company which has developed or utilised innovative technologies to gain a competitive advantage.

Finally, the new Best Online Presence award will identify a company that has provided a bespoke online presence that delivers in a range of ways.

The full list of award categories is: Community Award, Business Supporting Community Award, Food and Beverage Producers Award, Best Innovative Dining Experience, Best Presented Premises/Shop Front – Carlow Town, Best Presented Premises/Shop Front – Tullow and Carlow North, Best Presented Premises/Shop Front – Muine Bheag and Carlow South, Spirit of Carlow Award, Customer Service Award, Professional Services Award, Employee of the Year, Research Innovation and Technology Award, Sustainability Award, Carlow Ambassador of the Year, Best Online Presence, Carlow’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Outstanding Small Business of the Year, Carlow Business of the Year. The main judging panel includes Colin Duggan, chamber president and manager of the Woodford Dolmen Hotel; Madeline Ryan of Bank of Ireland; Leslie Codd, Codd Mushroom; and Edmond Connolly, South East Regional Skills manager.

Full details on www.carlowchamber.com.