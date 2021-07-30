Farm Safe Schools a huge success

THE government has hailed the Agri Aware Farm Safe Schools pilot programme a resounding success in Leinster, with Farm Safe Champions in every county in the province. The role of children on the farm during Farm Safety Week, which ran from 19-23 July, was seen as crucial as 21 children have died on Irish farms over the last decade.

The Agri Aware Farm Safe Schools pilot programme was active in 116 schools across the region this school year. These schools are now accredited Farm Safe Schools. The programme delivers an interactive approach to farm safety for school children as the industry works to make farms safer.

Minister at the Department of Agriculture with responsibility for farm safety, Martin Heydon, welcomed the progress made by the programme, saying: “Changing the culture towards farm safety in Ireland is a huge challenge for us, and I believe children have a significant role to play by stimulating that conversation at home and calling out bad practice when they see it. Great credit is due to the pupils and their teachers for the enthusiasm and energy they all put into their projects.”

The Agri Aware Farm Safe Schools programme, in association with the IFA, Agrikids and supported by FBD, ran in nearly 500 schools across Ireland in an attempt to improve farm safety nationally.