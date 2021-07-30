Free concert in New Oak Estate, Carlow

Organiser David Whelan

By Elizabeth Lee

A NEW Oak resident who spent the long months of lockdown and social restrictions putting on karaoke shows on social media has just organised a free, open-air concert for the older members of the community.

David Whelan runs the Paupish FL Facebook page, which has been attracting scores of people performing their favourite songs to backing tracks over the past 17 months. David owns a karaoke company and he’s decided to move the gigs outdoors and into the fresh air. He’s invited 16 performers to sing, some for the first time in public, at a free concert that’s taking place in New Oak Estate on Sunday 8 August at 2.30pm. There’s a great line-up promised, with Daniel O’Donnell and Derek Ryan already sending messages of support. The event is called the Friends of Friends Senior Citizens’ Show.

“This idea for the show started off small, but it got bigger and bigger. I wanted to do something for the older people of the community because I feel that they were really hard hit by the pandemic. It was an extremely difficult time for them,” explained David.

Local business people Terry Kane from Gala and Bernard Horahan from Tile N Style have rowed in their support, too, with Bernard sponsoring an ice-cream van and a raffle, with great prizes promised on the day. Cllr John Cassin and New Oak resident Sharon Parker Byrne have also lent a hand, as has Stephen Corry of Premier Sound.

Concert places are on a first-come basis and as it’s outdoors, clothing for all eventualities weather-wise are recommended as are non-alcoholic refreshments.