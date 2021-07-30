Locals opposed to plan for wind turbine near Bagenalstown

A PROPOSED wind turbine in Bagenalstown is set encounter local opposition.

A wind turbine, which has a tip height of 85.5 metres, is proposed for Kildreenagh, Bagenalstown along with a 25 metre sq substation.

Two locals who contacted The Nationalist say they have concerns about the impact of the structure if it is granted permission.

Both individuals, who did not wish to be named, said there was little information about the proposal and a lack of consultation.

They also cite fears regarding the impact on property prices and whether it would prohibit or deter house building in the future.

“It’s going to impact future generations in the locality,” she said. “It’s not just about this being an eyesore … it’s far more than that.”

Another local echoed the sentiments and described the the wind turbine as “industrial” sized.

There are around a dozen houses in the surrounding areas. The development site is thought to be in excess of 500 metres from the closest house.

It’s understood that objections are due to be lodged shortly and the deadline for submissions is 8 August. The application is due to be decided by 29 August.

The application was submitted by Joe Hughes, a local farmer. Efforts to contact Mr Hughes were unsuccessful.