Warning over text scam for Covid vaccine appointments

The HSE has urged the public to be vigilant following reports of a text scam from criminals claiming to offer a Covid-19 vaccination appointment.

The text messages provide a link to pre-book a vaccination appointment and then asks recipients to enter credit or debit card details in a payment section.

The health service has urged the public to ignore any texts mentioning payment.

You will never be asked for your bank details or to pay for a vaccine

“The HSE does not charge the public for Covid-19 related services, including vaccinations, and such texts should be ignored,” the HSE said in a statement.

“You will never be asked for your bank details or to pay for a vaccine by a member of HSE vaccination staff.”

Anyone concerned or suspicious about contact they have received regarding Covid-19 vaccinations should call HSELive on 1800 700 700 and contact their local gardaí.

To register correctly for your Covid vaccine, visit HSE.ie. The HSE will then send a text message that provides details of a vaccine appointment and two links — one on the vaccine information leaflet and the second link allowing you to consent online.