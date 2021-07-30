What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received eight planning applications between 23-29 July.

Borris: David and Esther Moore wish to erect a new extension to existing dwelling at Tomduff, Borris.

Geraldine O’Loughlin wishes to retain alterations to dwelling from previous planning permission, including the omission of the veranda to the rear of the house and the construction of a balcony and conversion of the attic to two non-habitable rooms and a WC at Kilcoltrim, Borris.

Elizabeth Redmond wishes to construct a single-storey extension (26.5m) with pitched roof to the side of existing at Clashganny, Borris.

Torc Candles Ltd wishes to retain alterations to existing commercial building to include additional offices and toilets at Borris Business Park, Clonegoose Borris.

Fenagh: Ballyshancarragh Properties Ltd wishes to revise previous grant of planning permission, which includes changes to house number 1, 2 and 4 at Granite Court, Fenagh. These revisions include changes to floor levels and elevations.

Hacketstown: Patrick and Elizabeth Townsend wish to carry out works to a protected structure, including the renovation of a two-storey dwelling house and construct a single-storey extension at Eaglehill Lodge, Eaglehill, Hacketstown.

Kildavin: Ray Treacy wishes to construct an external slatted tank at Cranemore, Kildavin.

Rathvilly: Ray and Sabrina Donegan wish to provide for a single-storey extension to west side of dwelling at Knocklishen Beg, Rathvilly.