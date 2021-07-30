Work on high-speed fibre broadband network continues

By Elizabeth Lee

NATIONAL Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out the new high-speed fibre broadband network under the government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP) recently announced that build works in Co Carlow are well underway.

In Carlow, more than 3,500 premises have been surveyed to date, with network designs completed to deliver the new Fibre to the Home (FTTH) network in the area by the end of this year. NBI crews have started initial works for the build in townlands across Carlow, including Staplestown, Ridge, Moanduff, Ballygowan, Newgardens, Fenagh, Glenoge, Ballynunnery, Rathrush, Cloneen, Tinnaclash and Johnstown. These ‘make ready’ works pave the way for the next stage of deploying fibre on poles/ducts and include the erection of poles, unblocking of ducts and the insertion of subduct into existing ducts for the fibre to be installed.

In Carlow, there are 8,158 premises in the Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. This equates to 29% of all premises in the county. Under the National Broadband Plan, Carlow will see an investment of €32 million in the new high speed fibre network. This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, and more remote working.

In advance of the Fibre-to-the-Home roll-out, the NBP provides for the delivery of BCPs nationwide. Two-hundred-and-three of these sites are now ‘live’ and have both internal and external broadband access. These facilities, which include sports clubs, community centres and tourist sites, will provide free public access to high-speed internet in the roll-out area.

These will pave the way for rural communities to receive the benefits of broadband, from mobile working, e-learning and mobile banking to digital tourism. You can view BCPs at /bcp-map/. Locations of broadband connection points in Carlow will include Duckett’s Grove historic house and walled gardens, Altamont Gardens, Borris Library, Rathanna Community Hall and Newtown Community Centre. Primary schools in the Intervention Area are also being connected for educational access as part of the NBP.