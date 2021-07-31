1,400 Covid cases reported on Saturday

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,427 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 164 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 26 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today we have reached the milestone of 300,000 cases reported in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic.

“However, today we have also seen how solidarity continues to be the hallmark of our response with young people across the country lining up to get vaccinated, both to protect themselves and to play their part in protecting the community.

“I strongly urge anyone eligible for a vaccine to come forward and avail of the opportunity as soon as possible.”