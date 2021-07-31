Purchasing Manager Paddy Phelan, Quantity Surveyor Graham Furey Shinnors, Warehouse Operative Austin McAssey, Apprentice Engineer Shiam Harmon, Project Engineer Niall Hyland

Management Accountant Paul O’Carroll, Scheduling Manager Niall Byrne, Marketing Manager Cadi Lennon, Company Chairman Paul Duffin and Company Director Liam Byrne

Carlow company REL Group have expanded their operations to include professional water filtration with World-renowned filtration company BRITA.

The company which has been based and managed in Carlow town for the last 10 years are one of Ireland’s leading companies in the sale and service of refrigeration, HVAC, beverage dispense, and now water dispense and filtration solutions.

Though the company is headquartered in Carlow, they have a full team of field engineers strategically located throughout Ireland to service their large nationwide client base across 32 counties which includes leading brands such as KFC, Subway and the Guinness Storehouse.

REL Group formed a partnership with BRITA Gmbh as part of their continued commitment to delivering high levels of quality and individual customer solutions. REL Group were appointed as the all- Ireland exclusive Distributor and Service agents for BRITA Professional Filter and VIVREAU Water Dispense products.

“Since our partnership began, we have established a very successful professional relationship with REL Group; enabling us to drive the BRITA Professional Filter and BRITA VIVREAU Water Dispense business forward across all product segments in HoReCa, corporate and foodservice “, says Jens Bretz (Director Distributor Markets EMEA).

The BRITA VIVREAU Professional dispense product range offers World-class filtered water solutions to suit corporate, hospitality, foodservice, education, and healthcare settings.

The dispense units deliver quality filtered hot, cold, tepid, sparking or slightly effervescent water immediately making it a sustainable solution as it cuts down reliance on single use plastic bottles.

REL Group also offer the option of an anti-microbial film product alongside these dispense units which works to protect against the spread of bacteria and viruses including COVID-19 to ensure safety and peace of mind.

Given REL Group’s ability to provide filtration, dispense and technical service know-how, they have established a business relationship with companies such as Facebook, Google and Apple who have all implemented BRITA Professional as their chosen filtered drinking water tap to cater for their staff at their large corporate offices.

In the coming months, the group will be launching a brand new BRITA VIVREAU product which has been designed specifically for the hospitality industry. This product will perfectly befit the reopening of hotels who seek both a sustainable and hygienic solution which can cater for high-dispense rates making it an ideal solution for events and conferencing.

REL Group also provide BRITA’s range of professional filters which are made to suit coffee and espresso machines, professional steamer ovens, vending machines, commercial dishwashers and anywhere that water quality can have an impact on taste or aroma. The expertly designed filters protect vital equipment from damage through limescale and gypsum deposits, which in turn delivers real savings to the business owner by optimising the lifetime of the machine.

BRITA Professional Filtration products are widely used within the coffee sector, REL Group works with some of Ireland’s leading coffee companies including Bewleys, United Coffee Company and 3FE who all see BRITA Professional as having the leading filters on the World market.

Always striving to stay ahead of market demands, the group are set to launched an online store where customers can purchase the full range of BRITA Professional filters. This will be the first and only exclusive website of its kind in Ireland.

REL Group has established itself as a key service company after their several years in operation. They boast a number of esteemed clients including Ireland’s number one tourist attraction, The Guinness Storehouse as well as Diageo, Global Rail, PRL and Avoca however, they also cater for smaller projects such as local businesses who require sales, service or advice to meet their individual needs.

The group operates across a variety of industry sectors including food and beverage, transport, retail, corporate, hospitality, pharmaceutical, healthcare and biomedical.

They have conducted works for many high-profile projects with quality, safety and teamwork as their core values throughout each undertaking as is reflected in their ISO certification.

REL Group are a constantly evolving and growing Carlow business who have seen many successes over the years and look positively to the future. They pride themselves on being at the cutting edge with their market-ready solutions for businesses of all varieties.

They can be contacted at the following:

REL Group, O’Brien Road, Carlow, R93 WN5X

[email protected]

059 9188138

www.relgroup.ie