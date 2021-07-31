Georgia and Malaysia to be added to hotel quarantine list

The Minister for Heath Stephen Donnelly has confirmed two countries are to be added to Ireland’s list of designated States.

Passengers arriving from a designated State are required to complete a period of mandatory hotel quarantine.

Mr Donnelly confirmed Georgia and Malaysia will be added to the designated States list next week, “with non-vaccinated passengers from these States entering quarantine starting from (4am) on Wednesday, 04 August”, according to the Department of Health.

Those who are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received the necessary number of doses based on the type of Covid vaccine they received and have waited the necessary number of days needed for the vaccine to take effect, are not required to complete the hotel quarantine if they can provide proof of their vaccination.

The department added the booking portal for hotel quarantine will soon open for passengers who are due to arrive into the State after that point.

Kuwait has also been removed from the list with immediate effect.

All passengers are also reminded they are required to fill out an electronic Passenger Locator Form prior to their departure for Ireland, while more information on mandatory hotel quarantine can be found on the Government’s website.