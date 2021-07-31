Martina was totally devoted to her family

By Charlie Keegan

MARTINA Meaney, Flemingstown, Ballindangan, Co Cork, whose death occurred at Cork University Hospital on Monday 12 July, was wife of John (Johnny) Meaney from Barrack Street, Goresbridge, Co Kilkenny. The 56-year-old mother of three had suffered serious illness for a number of years.

Martina was well known and greatly liked in the Goresbridge/Graignamanagh area, being a regular visitor with Johnny and their children over the years. A number of people from the area along the Carlow/Kilkenny border travelled to the obsequies in Glanworth, Co Cork.

In a tribute during the funeral Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballindangan, Mary Meaney from Lower Grange, Goresbridge, Martina’s sister-in-law, said that Johnny met Martina in 1982, when he went to work in Ballindangan near Mitchelstown, Co Cork as a farm manager. It was a shared interest in Macra na Feirme, the young farmers’ organisation, that brought them together.

At that time, Martina was working in the accountancy firm of Martin & Co in Mitchelstown. They married in August 1995 in Buttevant.

In 2018, Martina and Johnny suffered the heartbreaking loss of their 21-year-old-son James to a rare form of leukaemia. He was studying physical education and maths in the University of Limerick and was very deeply involved as a player with Glanworth GAA Club and Mitchelstown Rugby Club. And although born in Cork, James was a follower of the Kilkenny hurlers, taking his dad’s part in that regard.

Ann Baker, a close friend of Martina, spoke in praise of her devotion to her family and her unstinting involvement in community life. Martina was active in parish affairs with the Ballindangan National School parents’ association, the flower club in Mitchelstown and the Monday Morning Club as well as playing her part in the local GAA, rugby and pony clubs through her children’s participation.

Martina’s passing has left an unbridgeable void in the lives of husband Johnny and her three children – Sinéad, Rachel and John Jnr. The many messages of condolence received by the Meaney family provide compelling evidence of the very high regard in which Martina was held.

Martina’s funeral Mass was celebrated by her uncle Canon Tom Browne of Youghal, with Covid-19 restrictions being observed. Following Mass, Martina was laid to rest in St Dominic’s Cemetery, Glanworth.

Martina is mourned by her brother Bertie and sisters Elizabeth Burke and Siobhán Fitzmaurice, by Johnny’s sisters and brothers Denis, Mary, Sarah, Joe and Jimmy and the extended Meaney family, by nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.