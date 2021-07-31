Motion on maternity hospital adopted after wording change

By Suzanne Pender

A CALL for “absolute assurance that all legally permissible services” will be provided for in the new national maternity hospital was made by Carlow County Council this week.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace brought forward a notice of motion to last Monday’s meeting of the council, which read: ‘To pay €800 million of public funds for a building that will be owned and operated by a private company with ties to a religious order is not acceptable and could hinder access to abortions and other essential healthcare. As such, this council will write to the taoiseach and tanaiste to demand that the new National Maternity Hospital is fully owned, governed and run by the state.’

Cllr Wallace insisted that gender realignment and termination when needed had to be provided for in a public funding national maternity hospital and called on the government to “get this right and do it properly”.

Cllr Andy Gladney stated that he would second the motion, but added that he “objected to the word abortion” and asked if it could be classified as “healthcare” rather than using the word abortion.

Cllr Wallace suggested using “medical termination”, but cllr Gladney was again reluctant to second the motion with this term used.

Cllr Andrea Dalton then proposed an amendment to cllr Wallace’s motion.

That amendment read: ‘This council supports concluding the governance arrangements necessary to ensure protection of this public investment for the public good, and in particular so that there is absolute assurance that all legally permissible services will be provided in the new hospital, as they are in the current NMH buildings at Holles Street. As such, this council will write to the taoiseach and tanaiste”.

That amendment was seconded by cllr Michael Doran.

The amendment was then put before the full council and passed.

