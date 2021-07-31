No simple answers to saving the Earth

By Michael Godfrey

‘GREEN’ has been one of the buzz words for several years now. Yes, last week was unusual, and no, I am not one to deny what scientists are telling us, and yes, the icecaps are melting, and yes, the temperature of the planet is rising, and yes, the water levels are also rising, and yes … the list goes on and on.

So I definitely believe there is a need for conservation. No, we cannot continue to pump all sorts of pollution into the atmosphere and believe it is okay. If you think about it, the Earth is really in a bubble and if we continue to pump all sorts of pollution into that bubble, it will fill up.

For years, everyone, except what we termed oddballs, ignored all of the warning signals. After all, there were no votes in shutting down peat processing plants, heavy industry where the melting of ore led to huge plumes of smoke and gas being let off into the atmosphere, or dumping untold tonnage of all sorts of waste into the sea.

Then it got to the stage where we couldn’t act like an ostrich any longer and continue to bury our heads in the sand. There were signs everywhere that the planet was seriously ill and in need of fixing.

So those oddballs, who were trying to get everyone’s attention for years, were suddenly centre stage. For years we had been brought up on the notion that ‘use it and lose it’ was okay.

Now it’s all about recycling everything, using alternatives to coal and oil to stay warm and generally harnessing everything ‘green’ to give the planet time to heal itself.

Governments even came on board and introduced grants to soften the financial blow when switching from old to new, including insulating our homes and even shutting down some industries so that it could be seen to be doing its bit.

It all sounds grand, but like everything, the devil is in the detail, and the detail can still cost a lot of money.

I don’t have an electric car or a hybrid. Mine has a diesel engine, and while it is a lot cleaner and quieter than a similar engine of 20 years ago, it still emits carbon monoxide.

However, I had an informed debate with a fan of the electric vehicle recently – as informed as it could be by two people with limited knowledge of the subject – but afterwards, I still wasn’t convinced that it is okay to have children mining for up to 12 hours a day in all sorts of dangerous conditions so that multinationals can make enough batteries to run these new vehicles.

I know that all sorts of wrongs are being committed so that we in the developed world can enjoy all sorts of comforts, but until someone convinces me that they have improved the lot of children in those mines, I’ll stick with what I have.

Some years ago, I had a solar heating system installed in my house. I didn’t do the maths on it, I just had the system fitted. But as with everything nowadays, there comes a time when the system wears out. In my case, it was last week, when the water cylinder sprung a leak – and no, it could not be repaired.

If it was a normal copper cylinder, it would have cost less than €300 to replace, but because it was a solar one, it was multiples of that. The exact cost of the job – remember, there are always extras to be bought and someone who knows what they are at to install it – I’ll keep to myself, but let’s agree that it would buy a hell of an amount of coal or heating oil.

I like the idea of recycling. I like the idea of helping the planet heal itself and I like the idea of thinking that at least I am doing my little bit to ensure we leave this world in better shape that it once was.

But if that idea is to catch on, governments and those who come up with ways of harnessing natural resources will have to get with the programme and find solutions that don’t cost a small fortune, because unless everyone gets on board, our wonderful planet will still drown.