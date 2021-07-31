Post boxes in Skibbereen go gold to celebrate local Olympic heroes

An Post have paid tribute to Irish Olympians Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy following their gold medal performance earlier this week at the Tokyo Games.

The pair, who both compete for Skibbereen Rowing Club, took the top spot in the Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls in their early hours of Thursday morning.

Celebrating the success, An Post have painted post boxes in the Cork town gold to mark the special occasion.

Ready to go in Skibbereen for the homecoming 🚣🚣🇮🇪👏 pic.twitter.com/JGDPwTeiR6 — An Post (@Postvox) July 31, 2021

The side of the post boxes reads: “Congratulations Paul and Fintan.”

An Post tweeted an image of the new-look post boxes, which are located on Market Street in the town, adding: “Ready to go in Skibbereen for the home coming.”