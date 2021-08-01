Builder and teacher Tom Holohan had an insatiable love of education

By Charlie Keegan

THOMAS (Tom) Holohan, Tullow, Co Carlow, who died peacefully in the presence of his loving family and in the tender care of the staff of Sonas Nursing Home, Tullow on Sunday 11 July, was a native of the Coon area in Co Kilkenny.

Tom, who was aged 87, was in failing health for some time and had been a resident at Sonas since January of this year. His wife, the former May McLeod from Gorey, Co Wexford, is also a resident of Sonas.

The Holohans, who wed in St Michael’s Church, Gorey, would have been married 60 years in December of this year. They celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in December 2011.

Throughout their married life, Tom and May were inseparable, and that devotion went as far as sharing a room together in the nursing home. May was unable to attend Tom’s funeral Mass, but was present at his burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

Following his school days, Tom suffered the setback of being hospitalised for a considerable length of time in Waterford General Hospital after contracting tuberculosis.

He first went to work for Sisk, the major Irish construction company. One of the projects on which Tom worked at that time was the Church of the Assumption in Ballyphehane, Cork, where his son Francis was married many years later.

Gifted with his hands, Tom Holohan trained as a woodwork teacher in Coláiste Charman, Gorey. On completion of his teacher training, he worked for a short time in New Ross before coming to Tullow Vocational School, being highly regarded by teaching colleagues and pupils alike for his teaching skills. Tom joined the teaching staff of Tullow CS following the amalgamation of the town’s three secondary schools.

He took charge of the bookshop in the community school and ensured that no pupil went without a book. Tom always provided as much help as he could for pupils from a disadvantaged background – he was a man for the underdog.

Among the many messages of condolence posted on social media following Tom’s passing, some were from people the Holohan family did not know but who felt the need to express their sympathy for the help or advice they received from Tom at some stage of their lives.

Tom’s son Edward (Eddie) described his dad as “having an insatiable love for education”, commenting that he spoke a total of seven languages. He put his knowledge of language to use by visiting many countries with May over the years, including Russia, Italy, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Bosnia Herzegovina, Macedonia and the Hungarian capital Budapest.

In pursuit of his great desire for furthering his education, Tom undertook a HDip in St Patrick’s College, Maynooth. Besides woodwork, his other teaching subjects were building construction, mechanical drawing and English.

Outside of his teaching career, Tom also put his expertise to work through the construction of his own home on Shillelagh Road, Tullow. And he also built a number of houses within the Holohan family circle.

Tom contributed to the local community. For a number of years he was a member of the board of management of Tullow Credit Union and was also involved in parish affairs. Among those to attend his obsequies was Mgr Brendan Byrne, a long-time friend.

Tom played hurling in his youth and was a lifelong supporter of Kilkenny hurling teams. He attended many games, including Leinster and All-Ireland hurling finals involving the Cats.

Tom was an uncle of Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer with the Health Services Executive, who attended the obsequies.

Tom reposed in Byrne’s Funeral Home, Tullow before the removal of his remains to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Tuesday morning, 13 July. Fr Brian Maguire, PP, was celebrant of the Mass.

Significant symbols of Tom’s life were brought to the altar at the start of Mass by his four sons: a Kilkenny GAA jersey, symbolic of his love of the game and his county; a plane, representing his teaching life as a woodwork teacher; a photo of Tom and May, reflective of their great love for each other; and a photo of Tom in his cap and gown, following his graduation from Maynooth.

The readings at Mass were by his son Seamus and brother Liam, with Prayers of the Faithful recited by his grandchildren Aisling and Dylan.

In a eulogy, son Francis spoke of the many sterling qualities his dad brought to his life.

Following Mass, Tom was laid to rest in the local St Patrick’s Cemetery, with Fr Maguire reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Tom is survived by wife May, sons Francis (Frank) (Greystones, Co Wicklow), Seamus (Gorey), Edward (Eddie) (Cobh, Co Cork) and Thomas (Tullow), brothers Liam (Kilkenny), Paddy (Callan, Co Kilkenny) and sister Sarah Hearne (Dublin), by his cherished grandchildren Aisling, Ciara, Sinéad, Eilish, Emma, Dylan, Emily and Laura.

He was father-in-law to Jacqui, Lynda and Ann and is also survived by nephews, nieces, relatives, former teaching colleagues, the community of Tullow and his circle of friends.