Death notices and funeral announcements

Brendan Lawlor

79 New Oak Estate and formerly of John St, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on July 31st 2021, at The Mater Hospital, Dublin.

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly.

Robert Myers

Shillelagh, Wicklow / Rathvilly, Carlow

London and formerly of Aghowle, Coolkenno, Co. Wicklow and Bough, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow, peacefully on 22nd July 2021, at his residence in London; Beloved husband of the late Kathleen; Sadly missed by his loving sons Robert and Alan, daughter-in-law Clare, grandchildren Emily and Aoife, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended relatives and friends.

Cremation will take place in London and Robert’s ashes will be interred in Aghowle Churchyard at a later date.

‘At Rest’