Trailblazing Carlow brand aims to promote lifestyle wellbeing and adventure

AN entrepreneurial Carlow man has set up a lifestyle brand which aims to promote positive mental health, purpose and adventure.

Irish Bootstrapper, which incorporates an outdoor clothing brand, the popular ‘Bootcast’ podcast and wellness, is the creation of Eugene Devereux from Tullow Road in Carlow.

The origins of the venture began when the 33-year-old went travelling a few years ago. Eugene had battled mental health issues and was looking for purpose in his life.

“I went away travelling a couple of years ago around southeast Asia and had a travelling blog. When I can back, I started podcasts with the Bootcast and started turning it more into a brand.”

“I was meeting people in a similar boat abroad, who were walking away from the usual lifestyle and looking for something in life with more purpose. They were doing that through travel and discovery.”

While Covid-19 hampered plans, Irish Bootstrapper was able to launch a range of outdoor clothing and accessories in May. The company’s products include jackets, hoodies, t-shirts and hats, along with bags and back packs coming from an Irish supplier and branded in Carlow.

He is spreading the word about Irish Bootstrapper through social media, particularly on Instagram, while purchases can be made at www.irishbootstrapper.com.

“Instagram opens us the whole playing field,” said Eugene, who also works part time as co-ordinator of New Work Junction in Carlow.

Promoting mental health is at the core of the brand and it marries well with outdoor adventuring.

“For me, that was number one. That was the reason I went travelling to do something for myself. Especially with Covid, it’s great to get outdoors and especially when working from home. Maybe before all this you were not looking after yourself, your quality of life. It is so important.”

The Bootcast podcast has reached its 50 episode milestone and features an array of engaging interviews.

His most recent podcast was with Carlow Olympian Marcus Lawler just days before he jetted off to Tokyo. Other podcasts feature former US Olympian swimmer Kate Hoss who had to quit her sport after being diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, and Laois adventurer Gary O’Keeffe, who led a motorbike expedition across, Lake Baikal in Siberia, the world’s biggest frozen lake.

“Overcoming challenges is a common thread, whether that’s a sporting achievement and trying to set a world record, or jetting off travelling by yourself … pulling yourself up by the bootstraps to find your purpose in life. After talking to these people, it’s a common thread that you need to find whatever you are destined or need to do in life.”

The Bootcast is available on most podcast platforms.

Irish Bootstrapper also has a brand ambassador in the form of Nicola Brennan, while Eugene hopes to add to this.

Irish Bootstrapper also sponsors local athletes, including Irish duathlon team member Eoin Bailey and local foot golf player Stephen Brennan.