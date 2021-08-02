Death notices and funeral arrangements

Michael Fitzpatrick

Clonagh, Ballickmoyler, Co. Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on 31 July 2021, at his home.

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly

Theresa O’Brien née Smithers

Meadowsweet Cottage, Kellistown, Carlow, peacefully at Saint Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by her loving family on July 30th, 2021. Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick snr and son Patrick jnr.

Theresa, much loved mother of Bernadette, John & Anthony. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughter, grandchildren Giovanni, Isabella, Aoife & James, sisters Anna, Kathleen & Eileen, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Theresa’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of The Holy Cross, Myshall, followed by burial in Lismaconly Cemetery.