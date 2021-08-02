‘A learning Games’ and a respectable 8th place for Carlow’s Sam Watson

Today at The Olympics, Carlow’s Sam Watson and Team Ireland Eventing team competed in Eventing Jumping Team Final, where they finished 8th with an overall score of 177.00.

In the Individual Final, Austin O’Connor and Colorado Blue finished 13th, after progressing as one of the top 25 qualifiers.

There was thrilling action in Equestrian Park today, rounding up the four days of demanding competition. Leading from start to finish, Great Britain took home the Gold Medal on a score of 86.30. The scores are made up of the three individual totals after Dressage, Cross Country and the Team Show Jumping Final.

Best of the Irish was Austin O’Connor and Colorado Blue (SHBGB). The pair’s 17th place, after the Team Show Jumping Final, counted towards the overall team result and qualified them for the Individual Show Jumping Final.

Sam Watson and Tullabeg Flamenco (ISH) completed the Show Jumping phase with two poles down, adding 8 penalties to their combined Dressage and Cross Country marks. They finished on a score of 55.30 and in 30th place.

“It was a learning Games and not a winning Games,” Watson stated.

The final addition to the Team result was Sarah Ennis &nd Horseware Woodcourt Garrison (ISH). Ennis had the middle element of the combination down resulting in four faults. Adding this to their Dressage and Cross Country marks resulted in a score of 79.70 for 36th place.