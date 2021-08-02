Hospitality sector wants ‘roadmap’ for easing of restrictions

James Cox

Hospitality businesses want to see a plan for the easing of restrictions on the sector.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) will meet with the Department of Tourism and Enterprise and a number of state agencies on Wednesday.

In the meeting they will discuss how Covid protocols are being implemented, any issues with protocols and possible amendments.

Trading hours

In particular the association wants to see normal trading hours resume as soon as possible.

Chief Executive Adrian Cummins says businesses want a plan for easing restrictions.

Mr Cummins told Newstalk: “Businesses want to see a roadmap to reduction and easing of restrictions, obviously we will take public health advice at all times, but we need to have a very clear roadmap in our industry for how we can lift all restrictions for indoor hospitality, so we can start to rebuild our sector from the ground up.”

Vaccination

On the current requirements for proof of vaccination for indoor dining, Mr Cummins said: “It is very difficult to implement, because there are a lot of regulations that we need to abide by as part of the new protocols.

“We are meeting with Government officials this Wednesday to discuss how the protocols are being implemented. Are there issues around the protocols and guidelines, and, how can we amend [them] if possible to make them more workable for businesses?”