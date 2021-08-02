Litter louts spoil unique Killeshin beauty spot for everyone else

By Elizabeth Lee

ONE of the area’s most beautiful locations, the Killeshin reservoir, is being spoiled by litter louts.

The reservoir proved to be a popular watering hole during the recent heatwave, with scores of families and young people taking advantage of its cooling waters.

But according to a local resident, some of the visitors have left a trail of litter behind them.

Clothes, towels, shoes, socks, bottles, cans and even disposable barbecues have been strewn around the grassy areas and paths, according to Óisín Cawley, chairman of the Killeshin Waterworks Amenity Committee.

“It’s very close to Carlow town so there were carloads of people being dropped off and that’s fine, because it is an amenity for them to use, but it’s just unbelievable what people have left behind them. I can’t understand why anyone would do this,” Óisín told ***The Nationalist***. “There’s nowhere like this around here, it’s unique.”

The Killeshin reservoir was built in the late 19th century to supply Carlow town with water. It was decommissioned by Carlow County Council almost 30 years ago and in 2013 it was officially opened to the public as an amenity park.

The Waterworks Amenity Committee has plans to develop a looped walk around the surrounding woods, while the area is generally maintained by a local community employment scheme and rubbish is picked up by volunteers on a regular basis.

Óisín wanted to highlight the littering that occurred during the heatwave and has appealed to the public to bring their rubbish home with them.

“We’re going to have to pick up this litter and it’s not good enough really,” he said.