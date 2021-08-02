Record temperature during heatwave confirmed in Tyrone

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A Co Tyrone village is now the holder of the record for the highest and lowest temperatures in Northern Ireland.

Castlederg already held the record for the coldest temperature, having recorded minus 18.7C during a big freeze in December 2010.

During the heatwave last month, the village also set a record temperature of 31.3C on July 21st.

A higher temperature of 31.4C had been provisionally recorded in Armagh the following day, but that has been ruled out by the Met Office because the equipment did not pass all subsequent verification checks.

Until the July heatwave, the record temperature in the North had stood for 45 years, but was then broken a number of times.

Ballywatticock recorded a temperature of 31.2C, which was exceeded days later in Castlederg.

Before July, the previous highest Northern Ireland temperature of 30.8C was recorded on July 12th, 1983 and June 30th, 1976.

Northern Ireland recorded its third warmest July.