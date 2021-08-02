Seamus joins famous alumni as a Fellow of The Explorers Club

Seamus O’Brien, head gardener at the National Botanic Gardens

By Elizabeth Lee

SEAMUS O’Brien, a gardener from Baltinglass, Co Wicklow, has just been made a Fellow of The Explorers Club, a prestigious organisation that recognises great achievements in world exploration.

Seamus is head gardener of the National Botanic Gardens of Ireland in Kilmacurragh and prior to his appointment there, he worked as head gardener in the National Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin, where he had studied horticulture as well as in Kew Gardens, England.

He’s the son of Mary and the late Matt O’Brien from Irongrange, Baltinglass and his lifelong passion for plants and gardens led to his early career success. In 2018, Seamus was awarded a gold medal by the Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland.

Between 2012 and 2015, Seamus organised four expeditions to the eastern Himalayas, where he headed up four small groups of Irish plant enthusiasts and horticulturists, who retraced the trail of Joseph Dalton Hooker, a Victorian explorer, botanist and cartographer. Seamus’s expeditions inspired him to write a book entitled ***In the Footsteps of Joseph Dalton Hooker: A Sikkim Adventure***, while he also used the expeditions to collect and document plants.

Seamus was accompanied on these trips by many of Ireland’s best-known gardeners, including Helen Dillon, Daphne Levinge Shackleton and Neil Porteous.

According to a book review by the ***Irish Times***, Seamus’s adventures in the Himalayas were often physically challenging and exhausting, especially into areas where altitude sickness prevented most of the group from reaching the 4,940 metre-high mountain pass. Seamus was one of just four who succeeded.

Founded in New York city in 1904, The Explorers Club promotes the scientific exploration of land, sea, air and space by supporting research and education in the physical, natural and biological sciences. Fellowship is reserved for those who have distinguished themselves by directly contributing to scientific knowledge in the field of geographical exploration or allied sciences. As a Fellow, Seamus enters the top tier of The Explorers Club, alongside other Fellows and Honorary Fellows, including Col Buzz Aldrin, Sir Edmund Hillary, President Theodore Roosevelt and many more.

The fellowship should open up new opportunities for Seamus in terms of financial support for any further adventurous expeditions as well as a network of like-minded people.