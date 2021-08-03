1,015 new cases of Covid as 60% of EU adults fully vaccinated

Kenneth Fox

A further 1,015 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

They said as of 8am today, 178 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and 29 people are in ICU.

Nphet added that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

It comes as EU Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen said that 60 per cent of all adults in the EU are now fully vaccinated.

In a tweet she said:”Full vaccination protects us from #COVID19 and its variants. Let’s stay vigilant. Let’s get vaccinated! For our own health – and to protect others.”

As of Monday, August 2nd, Ireland has administered 5.9 million vaccine doses: this includes 3.3 million first doses and 2.5 million second doses.

In terms of the figures for the EU as a whole, 258 million adults have got at least one dose, while 212 million have received their second dose. This means 58 per cent of adults in the bloc have been fully vaccinated, which rounds out to 60 per cent.

Meanwhile, Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer said: “Public health doctors around the country are reporting that outbreaks are being notified to them that originated in symptomatic people attending workplaces, or eating out, or visiting friends.

“Please remember that you should stay at home if you have symptoms even if you are vaccinated, because you could still transmit Covid-19.”

“Together as a country, we need to keep on top of all the positive behaviours that limit the spread of disease, and integral to this is staying at home if you have any cold or flu symptoms.

“Don’t drop your guard, because heading into work or meeting a friend while experiencing fever, cough, cold/flu symptoms, or loss of sense of smell/taste – that could be the beginning link that sets off a chain of transmission that leads to an outbreak in your community.”

Dr Holohan noted that young people have had an exceptionally difficult time throughout the pandemic.

He added that their willingness to come out to get vaccinated in droves is another example of “the resilience they have shown throughout this challenging time.”