By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a burglary at a house in Tommy Murphy Park, Graiguecullen in the early hours of Friday 30 July.

The burglar, a male wearing a dark hoodie, is believed to have entered the house via an open bathroom window. The homeowner disturbed the intruder and he fled through the back door. Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity around the area between 4am and 6am is asked to contact gardaí in Carlow on 059 9136620.