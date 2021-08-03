Death notices and funeral arrangements

Mathew (Mattie) Kavanagh

London, England and formerly of Mt Leinster Lodge, Raheenkyie, Borris, Co. Carlow, on the 10th July 2021 (unexpectedly). Beloved father of Georgina, Joe and Dean, grandad to Oliver. Beloved son of James Kavanagh and predeceased by mother Ann. Dearly loved brother of Chrissie, Annette, John, Jimmy, Louise, Peter, Mary, Michael, Breda & Mag. Sadly missed by his loving family, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Thursday, 5th August, at 11am at St Chads Parish Church, South Norwood, London, followed by cremation in West Noowood Crematorium. A live stream of Mattie’s Funeral Mass can by viewed on the following link: https://www.saintchads.org/

Michael Fitzpatrick

Clonagh, Ballickmoyler, Co Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on 31 July, 2021, at his home.

Beloved father of Noelle, John, Louise and Sefina, adored grandfather of Myles and cherished brother of John, Mary, Margaret and Rose.

He will be sadly missed by his loving children, grandchild, son-in-law Niall, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May Michael’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Removal from Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, Carlow, on Thursday at 10.15am, to St Abban’s Church, Killeen, Co Laois, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Michael’s Funeral cortége will pass his residence, at approx 10.30am, where neighbours and friends are welcome to walk with the family to St Abban’s Church, Killeen.

Charlie Dagg, Ballinakill

Tullow, Co. Carlow – 1 August 2021 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; Beloved son of the late Charlie and Lilly (Dagg) and brother of the late Olive (Wilkinson); Sadly missed by his loving brother Tommy, special cousin Barbara, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.Removal from Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly, on Wednesday at 2.30 o’c to St. John’s Church, Clonmore arriving for 3 o’c Funeral Service (maximum 50 people in Church) with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard