Enjoying the Pairs Show at Tullow Livestock Sales

Tuesday, August 03, 2021

Photographer Roger Jones captures a enjoyable evening at Tullow Livestock Sales at their recent Pairs Show

 

Ballinkillen girls’ Amy Roche and Eva Jones checking out Eva’s sheep before the judges arrive

Checking out the the sheep stock at Tullow Livestock Sales recent pairs show mart manager Eric Driver, John Pender, Albert Stanley and Bertie Warren

Mary and Jim Walshe from Ballytarsna at the pairs show

Darragh Rothwell enjoying the pairs show in Tullow

Larry Murphy directs his sheep to the pens at the pairs night in Tullow Livestock Sales last week

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Survey launched for Carlow Castle area development

Tuesday, 03/08/21 - 8:36pm

1,000 Covid cases reported on Monday

Tuesday, 03/08/21 - 8:12pm

Former Nationalist boss heads up award-winning jam business in Donegal

Tuesday, 03/08/21 - 4:00pm