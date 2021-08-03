Enjoying the Pairs Show at Tullow Livestock Sales

Photographer Roger Jones captures a enjoyable evening at Tullow Livestock Sales at their recent Pairs Show
Ballinkillen girls’ Amy Roche and Eva Jones checking out Eva’s sheep before the judges arrive
Checking out the the sheep stock at Tullow Livestock Sales recent pairs show mart manager Eric Driver, John Pender, Albert Stanley and Bertie Warren
Mary and Jim Walshe from Ballytarsna at the pairs show
Darragh Rothwell enjoying the pairs show in Tullow
Larry Murphy directs his sheep to the pens at the pairs night in Tullow Livestock Sales last week