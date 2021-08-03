Former Nationalist boss heads up award-winning jam business in Donegal

Willie Cremin, director of Finnegans of Donegal

By Charlie Keegan

A MAN with strong Carlow connections is nowadays heading up a successful, award-winning family-run jam business located in Glenties, Co Donegal.

Willie Cremin was advertising manager with The Nationalist and Leinster Times and later the newspaper’s general manager during his working life in Carlow from 1995 to 2003, when the newspaper was produced at 42 Tullow Street.

Willie (61), a native of Monaleen, Co Limerick, who played rugby with one of Limerick’s most famous clubs, Garryowen, was a popular figure during his Carlow days with The Nationalist staff and also with the customers the newspaper served. Speaking to The Nationalist, Mr Cremin said: “I have very fond memories of my time in Carlow and made good friends that remain to this day.”

Married to Ruth, who’s originally from Donegal, the couple have three grown-up sons Conal, Eoin and Paddy. Now, Willie has swapped newsprint for the more fragrant aroma of Filligans of Donegal, a company which produces award-winning jams, marmalades, chutneys, relishes, mustards, dressings and oils at the company’s premises in west Donegal.

The Filligans food story started in 1997, when Willie’s friends Sara and Philip Moss began making jams, chutneys and relishes for a Dublin craft shop. In recent times, Filligans has grown from strength to strength, entering new markets in the eastern USA and Europe as well as moving online and taking part in the SuperValu Food Academy Programme, which supports local producers.

Speaking about the growth of the business, Willie said: “It’s been a very exciting journey for Filligans. The company ethos has always been handmade, small batches and traditional farmhouse methods and I’m proud to say that remains the case today. The team pride themselves on creating products that are 100% natural, free from nuts, gluten, artificial preservatives and colours. The range is suitable for vegetarians and most products are also suitable for vegans, too. Filligans is part of the Origin Green sustainability programme and has won various national and international awards for its products, including the National Irish Breakfast Awards for Best Preserves (Georgina Campbell).”

The Filligans range now includes 60 different products, ranging from traditional tastes to contemporary flavours.

“We’ve managed to perfect our traditional range of preserves, marmalades, mustards and relishes, but we like to talk to our customers to find out what they’re looking for so we can ensure we have the best of contemporary flavours to accompany our traditional favourites. Our Chilli Jam, Fiery Pepper Relish, Sun Dried Tomato & Balsamic Mustard are hugely popular across every generation as they work well on sandwiches, marinades for barbecues, with cheeseboards and in simple everyday dishes to give it a burst of flavour,” added Willie.

Filligans is available in select delicatessens, cafés, hotels and craft shops all over Ireland, as well as all seven Donegal SuperValu stores. The full collection is also available online. For more information about Filligans, for trade enquiries and to shop the range, visit www.filligans.ie.