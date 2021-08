Gardaí in Carlow town are appealing for dashcam footage

By Elizabeth Lee

A car was damaged when someone deliberately threw a stone at it as it was driven along the O’Brien Road, Carlow on Monday night, 2 August.

The windscreen of the silver Hyundai ix35 was damaged shortly after 10pm. Anyone who witnessed this incident or may have dashcam footage is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.