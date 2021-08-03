Survey launched for Carlow Castle area development

Tuesday, August 03, 2021

Carlow Castle

Carlow people are invited to take part in a survey as part of investigating the feasibility of developing the Carlow Castle area.

Carlow County Council is assessing development opportunities around Carlow Castle as part of the Carlow 2040 plan. This includes the Castle Hill, Mill Lane and Kennedy Street areas. Survey questions include people’s views and aspirations for the area, how often they visit the area and how often they visit local cultural attractions.

A confidential survey has been commissioned as part of this. The closing date for the survey is Friday 13 August. The survey can be taken here.

