Two men convicted of illegal salmon fishing on the Barrow

TWO men received prison sentences for illegal salmon fishing on the Barrow at Kilkenny District Court recently.

The breaches of fisheries legislation occurred on 21 July 2020 on the River Barrow in the townlands of Bauck, Co Carlow/Kilconnelly, Co Kilkenny.

A man with an address in Taghmon, Co Wexford received a sentence of five months’ imprisonment, a €2,000 fine and was ordered to pay €1,245 in court costs following a prosecution taken by Inland Fisheries Ireland at Kilkenny District Court on Monday 12 July.

A Graiguenamanagh man also received a sentence of three months’ imprisonment, a €1,500 fine and was ordered to pay €1,245 in court costs following a prosecution taken by IFI.

IFI officers outlined the facts of the case to the court of how the pair had been observed in the act of illegal netting on the River Barrow attempting to capture salmon.

As a statutory consequence of the conviction for use of a boat contrary to Section 285 (A)(1) of the Fisheries (Consolidation) Act 1959, the boat that was seized by IFI is now automatically forfeited.

Evidence in relation to the offence was given before Judge Brian O’Shea, sitting at Kilkenny District Court. Judge O’Shea proceeded to convict the defendants on all charges under Section 96, 97, 65 and 285A of the Fisheries (Consolidation) Act 1959.

The case has been appealed to the circuit court.

Separately, IFI has confirmed that a total of 250 illegal fishing nets, measuring 13,158 metres in total, were among the 1,287 items seized by the agency on its patrols and inspections in 2020.

Other items seized by IFI included boats, spear guns, hand lines, traps, illegally caught fish and stroke hauls, which are large-weighted hooks used to impale a fish.

To report suspicions of illegal fishing, or sightings of illegal nets, members of the public are encouraged to call IFI’s confidential hotline number on 1890 34 74 24, which is open 24 hours a day.