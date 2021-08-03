US advises against travel to Ireland over rising Covid cases

James Cox

Ireland has been moved to ‘Level Four’ of the United States travel list due to rising Covid-19 numbers.

The state department is now advising against travel to Ireland.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued the level four health notice for Ireland, which means there is a “very high level of Covid-19 in the country”.

The UK was added to the list on July 19th, the same date US travellers were permitted to enter Ireland without a Covid test or a quarantine requirement.

Covid cases

The news comes as a further 1,015 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.

Meanwhile, Ireland has completed a deal to purchase 700,000 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from Romania.

The additional doses are being secured directly from manufacturer Pfizer, in a redistribution of supplies that had originally been ordered by Romania.

It was reported at the beginning of July that Ireland had agreed a deal in principle to purchase one million unwanted Covid-19 vaccines from Romania, made up of 700,000 doses from Pfizer and 300,000 from Moderna.

In an update on Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin tweeted: “We’ve completed a deal to secure an additional 700,000 #CovidVaccines from Romania/EU.

Vaccine rollout

“Fantastic news and a welcome boost to our rollout, which continues to experience huge support and uptake from the Irish public.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “Great news that we have secured an additional 700,000 vaccines from the EU through Romania.

“These will be delivered throughout August and will allow us to continue to ramp up the rollout of the vaccination programme. Well done to @roinnslainte (Department of Health) officials on finalising the deal.”